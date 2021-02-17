ENTERPRISE — A crab or prime rib feed will be put on Saturday, Feb. 27, by the Enterprise Elks Lodge No. 1829 as one of its major fundraisers of the year, lodge Secretary Randy J. Morgan said.
The feed will run from 4-8 p.m. and isn’t limited to either crab or prime rib.
“You can get both. It just costs a little bit more,” Morgan said.
Tickets are available at the door.
The cost for the feed will be $40 for all-you-can-eat crab, $35 for prime rib and a cup of crab or $25 for prime rib only. All include cole slaw, baked beans and garlic bread.
A live auction for desserts will take place at 6:30 p.m., with proceeds going to benefit the Casey Eye Institute.
Casino Night follows the feed at 8 p.m.
The money raised goes largely to the lodge’s annual scholarship and Christmas basket programs. A pie auction on the same night will add to the proceeds. They usually hope to bring in a couple thousand dollars for the programs, but may be a bit stressed on that this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused some events to be canceled.
“We didn’t have our Show ‘n’ Shine by Main Street Motors this year, so we’ll have to make up for it through other means,” Morgan said.
He said he’s not worried about social distancing at the lodge. Pandemic restrictions mean the lodge’s capacity of 300 people must be cut in half, but the lodge has its main meeting floor, a dining room and the members’ lounge where people can eat.
“We’ll have to spread people out around the building,” Morgan said. “We can have them eating all over the place.”
Also, he said, people don’t usually come all at once.
“Not everybody’s there at same time,” he said. “It’s really hit and miss as you go on through the evening.”
Morgan said Monday, Feb. 15, that although there had been concerns the event would have to be canceled because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County, it appears the Elks will be able to go ahead with it.
