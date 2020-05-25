Speed demon Ellyse Tingelstad hasn’t let a little thing like the cancellation of the 2020 high school track and field season slow her down. Last week, running solo on the Joseph Charter School track, she blazed a new school record time for the 1500. And while she was at it, her effort set a new unofficial state record for the event as well.
Her time of 4:54.63 shattered her former personal record of 4:57.33 set in last year’s OSAA state championship meet which she won easily, beating second place Emily Powers of Cove by 13 seconds.
Oregon’s state 1A record in the 1500 is 4:55:39, set in 2004 by Hayley Oveson of Wallowa. Unfortunately for Tingelstad, that record will stand because her new record time was not set at an official OSAA meet, with official timers and an OSAA sanction.
Tingelstad’s long-time coach, John Roberts, took the precaution of having Coby Menton and Mark Knapp time Tinglestad’s record run on the JCS track as well as himself.
He’ll be able to enter it into the Joseph Charter School records. However, the time will always bear an asterisk as an unofficial time not recorded at a track meet. “I’m confident of the time,” Roberts said. “We were all within 0.02 seconds, and we submitted the slowest of the clocks for the JCS record.”
Making the solo record run without competition was hard, Tingelstad said. “I wasn’t really expecting to run as fast as I did. There’s definitely more challenges to it, especially at the start,” she said. “There’s not as much adrenaline as you’d normally have in a race.” Tingelstad is usually out in front of the other runners for most of her races. “It didn’t look that much different,” she said.
Tingelstad trained during the spring just as she would if there were real track meets and real competition, Roberts said. “Before the season was canceled, we were aiming for the Madras invitational meet.”
That meet, scheduled for May 2, would have pitted Tingelstad against runners from bigger 3A and 4A schools, giving her more competition, and possibly an even faster time.
But that was not to be. So Tingelstad continued training at home, partly to stay in shape for her upcoming cross-country college meets at the College of Idaho, and partly to make a possible assault on the Joseph Charter School record book. Her training included intervals on the track, as well as longer runs once per week. One of her favorite routes has been up Hurricane Creek Road. And she does a lot of trail running.
“I just gave her workouts like we were training for a regular track season,” Roberts said. “We just kept building up the times like we were going to track meets every weekend. She’d run her best one weekend and then we’d go off that time, change the workouts and make them harder.” They were trying to time the final run for about the time of the state track meet, which had been scheduled for May 28-29.
“But we didn’t have to wait that long,” Roberts said. “We got it done before the date the District meet was scheduled.”
Were her new coaches at the College of Idaho impressed? “They think it’s good,” she said. “They’re down in Idaho and things look different down there.”
Tingelstad takes her achievement in stride. “ We were just trying for one last chance to close out my high school career,” she said. “But it turned into what it turned into.”
“Personally it showed me where I am as a runner,” she said. ”It means I’m still improving and it’s increased my confidence.”
Roberts has coached Tingelstad since she was in 5th grade. “One reason I ran this spring was to train under John again. It was really fun. He’s really an amazing coach,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”
