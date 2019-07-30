Schools are among the most important components of rural communities. In Wallowa County we rightly take pride in our athletic teams and our academic achievements. The Enterprise and the Wallowa school districts are taking steps to ensure that their aging buildings, along with their educational, and athletic capacities can prepare their students to succeed in the future.
Both districts successfully applied for grants to participate in the Oregon Department of Education’s Technical Assistance Programs (TAP). TAP funds both long-range facilities planning and facilities assessments. The funds provide inventory and inspection of a school’s physical plant by a team of mechanical and structural engineers, architects, and other professionals to determine what repairs are needed, and what classroom upgrades might be appropriate to the school’s long-range educational plan. In both districts, a committee chosen to represent the community will review the consultant’s reports, and will make recommendations to the school boards after listening to the counsel of teachers, custodial staff, and students. Then, for the needed repairs and improvements, it is likely that bond initiatives will be on the ballots in 2020, with matching funds from the Oregon Schools Capital Improvement Monies (OSCIM).
The Enterprise school board will hold a special meeting on August 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school library to present the results and recommendations of their month-long assessment by the consulting firm The Wenaha Group.
The Wallowa school district is presently just starting their assessment. Superintendent Jay Hummel anticipates a meeting to present the results and recommendations to the community in late September.
