The Enterprise City Council has rescheduled its next meeting to Monday, Nov. 18, city Controller Lacey McQuead said Tuesday, Oct. 29.
She said that since the originally planned meeting was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – it was considered to be rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, but a quorum was not going to be available that day. A quorum is the minimum number of members who must be present to make the meeting valid.
McQuead said both Mayor Stacey Karvoski and Council President Jenni Word were to be absent Nov. 12, so the meeting was set for Nov. 18.
At that time, she said, the council will review the results of the Wednesday, Nov. 6 town hall during which the public will be able to give input on the city’s proposed ATV ordinance revision. The revision is intended to clarify who – besides the Public Works Department – may operate a four-wheeler on city streets. At present, the ordinance says nothing about the general public, McQuead said.
“It’s very generalized,” she said.
In a previous council discussion of the ordinance, council members expressed a desire to not hinder youths younger than the legal driving age of 16 from operating four-wheelers when doing work such as plowing snow or mowing, but McQuead and the city attorney both recommended against a younger age than what the Oregon Revised Statutes allows – 16.
She said she hopes the council can make a decision on the ordinance at the Nov. 19 meeting, as she believes the public input to be received at the town hall is the “final step” members were waiting for.
“I would love to have a decision made,” she said.
