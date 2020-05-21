On Thursday, May 21st the 44th annual EGG WEEK concluded for Enterprise students. Chuck Corak started this annual tradition 44 years ago, and his daughter, Enterprise third grade teacher Tori Christman continues on with the tradition with her class.
This unit is designed to help teach students responsibility. The week long unit focuses on responsibility, creativity, math, science and writing. Due to this year’s current situation, the Enterprise Fire Department helped with Egg Graduation.
Students had to create an invention that would allow for their egg to be dropped from the Firetruck Ladder and land without a crack.
Firemen Gary Gassett, Dean Brown, and Brian Rahn were there to help the students.
Even with students complying with the distancing rules this was an afternoon full of smiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.