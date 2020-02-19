The city of Enterprise is in the process of applying for grants that will help fund a school resource officer for the Enterprise School, city Administrator/Recorder Lacey McQuead told the city council Monday, Feb. 10.
McQuead said she has undertaken the application process for the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, specifically for the Cops Hiring Program (CHP), which helps fund hiring of new officers and rehiring officers. The grant would provide 75% of the entry level salary — with benefits — for three years.
Police Chief Joel Fish said he’s eager to be able to hire a school resource officer. At present, he performs some of the tasks of a resource officer, such as going to the school and building relationships with the kids.
“In the mornings, I go and hold the doors for the kids, but I don’t make it every morning,” he said.
Fish said he learned of the value of resource officers while working on his master’s degree nearly 10 years ago.
“Kids seemed to trust a resource officer. They see counselors as more a part of the school administration,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll tell a cop things they wouldn’t tell a counselor.”
He also cherishes his opportunity to build relationships with the younger kids. That is evident any time he’s at the school, as they come up to him and tell him the latest news from their worlds and even give him a hug.
“It’s great with the younger kids. By the time they’re in later elementary school, it becomes harder” (to build relationships,) he said.
That makes it all the more critical to keep kids from a path that could lead them to becoming lawbreakers and requiring a different relationship with police.
“I don’t want to have to be the bad guy,” Fish said.
Erika Pinkerton, school superintendent and elementary school principal, as well as Blake Carlsen, junior-senior high principal, also welcome having a regular officer assigned to the school.
“I would love to have a school resource officer,” Carlsen said. “I sure hope it works out.”
He was quite complimentary of Fish and his officers in their presence at school events.
“I love it when they walk through our campus; I love it when they show up at games, I love it when they develop relationship with students and staff,” he said. “Joel’s just out there meeting with and talking to the kids.”
As the threat of violence at schools regularly makes the news — particularly in larger, urban areas — Enterprise has been fortunate to have avoided any gun-related incidents.
There was, however, a recent incident that sparked rumors that frightened people.
Last week, a special-needs student reportedly made a threatening gesture — forming a gun with his fingers — toward another student, which sparked rumors of a “gun incident” at the high school. Some even expressed fear at returning to school because of the non-incident.
“All of our school protocols are being followed,” Carlsen said. “Whenever there is any kind of an incident, it does shake up people a little bit … no matter what level of the incident because we have bad things, we have evil in our world.”
“We thought we should deal with it anyway,” Fish said, so the school called to let him know about it. But given the insignificance of the incident, he said, “I didn’t even write a report.”
He said such an incident is one a school resource officer would have been able to handle.
Still, such a minor incident was enough to unnerve people.
“That doesn’t mean there’s not a response of anxiety or fear from those around,” Carlsen said. “I’m very proud of our students on their response. I’m very proud of our teachers on their response and steps they take for the safety of our school.”
