The Enterprise Public Library was awarded an $800 matching grant for children’s books from the Pilcrow Foundation. Wallowa County Soroptimist stepped up to the plate, providing $400 as the matching amount. “With the $1200 total, we were able to purchase nearly 100 new children’s books, fiction and nonfiction,” said librarian Denise Rautenstrauch.
The Enterprise Public Library now has the books ready for checkout. The variety of books includes fiction and non-fiction, and books for ages 4 through young adult. Titles include “The Girl who Drew Butterflies,” by Joyce Sidman, which won the Robert F. Sibert Medal.
Other noteworthy additions to the library’s collection include “When the Whales Walked,” a non-fiction science book by Douglas Dixon; “At Home in the Barn,” an exquisitely-illustrated book for younger readers by Jerry Pinkney; and “Basketballology: Super Cool Facts about Basketball,” by Kevin Sylvester.
“They are all great reading for kids,” Rautenstrauch said. “It’s fun, fun, fun reading for all summer long!”
