Monday night the Enterprise School Board received recommendations repair and improvements to buildings from their facilities committee. They included replacing roof as highest priority. Other recommendations included improving security and access, addressing drainage of runoff around the school and updates to athletic facilities including improved irrigation for the football field and renovating the girls Junior High locker room. The board must now decide which improvements to undertake and whether to place a bond levy on the November ballot. Superintendent Erika Pinkerton is also working on funding the approximately $45,000 in repairs to the athletic building which sustained damage when water pipes froze early in the fall.
Pinkerton and Principal Blake Carlsen both reported that online learning is off to a promising start. Students are using Google Classroom. Teachers are calling children twice/week for personal conversation and guidance. The school continues to deliver breakfasts and lunches to students at home.
Pinkerton said she expects to learn later this week or early next whether school will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. Both Pinkerton and Carlsen said that should physical classes be canceled, and social distancing remain in effect through the graduation date, they would work together to ensure there was a way to celebrate and mark graduation.
