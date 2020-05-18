After a nearly year-long process of assessment, the Enterprise School District Board is nearing a decision on what improvements in school facilities are most needed.
Importantly, they must also decide how much to budget for, and whether to put a bond for the improvements on the November ballot.
Critically needed repairs include a new roof on the Middle School. Other very desirable projects include improved handicapped access and better security, including some fencing, and more secure entryways.
To gauge community support and preferences for school repairs and improvements, the Enterprise School Board has developed a short on-line survey.
They are inviting community members in the Enterprise School District to take the survey, available from the school district’s website, or this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9H3CQ3
The school board is considering a bond measure in November 2020 to pay for a new roof and address other safety and security concerns.
These and other issues were identified by a 16-member Long Range Facilities Committee composed of parents, business people, and others from the community who devoted six months to reviewing the district’s facilities and needs.
The school board will discuss the survey results and the committee’s bond recommendation at the June 1 board meeting.
