More than 320 students and adults celebrated an early Thanksgiving dinner at Enterprise School, Tuesday, Nov. 26, with turkey and all the trimmings.
The turnout was far more than the usual crowd of 240 that usually includes 10 to 12 adults each day for lunch, according to elementary school secretary and Food Services Director Sandy Wiedeman.
“We served a lot more than we usually serve,” Wiedeman said.
The final tally, she said, was 275 students and 49 adults. The kids had the day before Thanksgiving off, so that was the last day possible for a school Thanksgiving lunch.
She said Enterprise Schools Superintendent Erika Pinkerton and three school board members were among those dishing up the turkey, gravy, dressing, rolls and vegetables before kids moved on to the self-serve salad bar that included cranberry sauce and brownies.
The parents and grandparents who lunched with the kids were at the top of the list when the kids were asked what they were most thankful for this Thanksgiving.
“My mom and dad,” said 5-year-old Helen Porter, as she sat eating with her parents, Mark and Tara Porter.
Rhilynn Compton, 5, said, “I’m thankful for my whole family.” She’s the daughter of Zac and Stefanie Compton.
Harrison Pace, the 6-year-old son of David and Brooke Pace, echoed the sentiment expressed by most kids.
“I’m thankful for having a happy family,” he said.
Sitting next to Harrison, his pal Roman Crawford, 5, was quick to toss in, “I have the same thing as he does.” Roman is the son of Kyle and Katie Crawford.
One boy was a little more thoughtful in his thankfulness.
“I’m thankful that everyone at the school has turkey to eat,” 5-year-old Bodee Bauck said.
But 5-year-old Sydney Bradshaw had the most basic answer. When asked what she was most thankful for, the daughter of Zak and Lynn Bradshaw took a big bite of her brownie and said, “My food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.