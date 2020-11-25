Genuine Wallowa County gift boxes
A unique gift idea for everyone on your list both far and near, Genuine Wallowa County gift boxes have something for everyone on your list. They feature unique handmade items from 65 (and counting) local makers of all kinds: artists, musicians, craftspeople, and micro-manufacturers.
Share something of Wallowa County with folks who live here or those far away, who will appreciate the care and craftsmanship that goes into every piece. Create your own box or purchase one of the many themed boxes already curated for you. Each box is lovingly packaged in GWC’s signature striped tissue paper and sealed, making it extra special to open.
Genuine Wallowa County Provisions
Local food delivered — that’s what Genuine Wallowa County Provisions is offering. Purchase a gift certificate and give the gift of food, sourced locally.
Support local families and farms, and feel secure knowing your loved ones will be receiving the very best. Have it delivered to your door, or pick it up at one of the local delivery sights for a low-contact grocery shop. It’s a win-win for everyone. With so many items to choose from, recipients will be thrilled to explore all the products GWC Provisions has to offer and be able to get what they need when they need it (maybe even try something new, as items are always coming and going with each season).
ACE Hardware
As in times past, the local hardware store is an invaluable fixture in a small town, and with today’s technology you can shop online and pick it up at the store — curbside even. Locally owned ACE Hardware in Enterprise is a great place to find gifts.
ACE has an excellent selection of items for everyone on your list and are more than happy to help you find or acquire anything you are looking for. At ACE, there are some great gift ideas for this holiday season, for the young and young-at-heart.
Red Rose Boutique (Formerly Deb’s Apparel)
In March, when regulations pertaining to COVID-19 closed down her shop, Deb Kellermann did not have plans to reopen. For 27 years she had operated her shop as Deb’s Apparel and figured that was a pretty good run, but friends encouraged her to reopen.
Seeing an opportunity to start anew, Kellermann decided to make some changes. She remodeled the store, revamped her inventory and, most importantly, she decided to do something she had wanted to do 25 years ago. She changed the name of her store to Red Rose Boutique, in honor of her mother who passed away young and grew a beautiful rose garden.
Come see all the great gift items Deb has in stock for all the women and children on your list (and Simba the cat is a delightful addition).
The Bookloft
Is there a more charming store in town? From the whimsical screen door to the creaking old wood floors, The Bookloft exudes warmth and creativity.
As you enter, you will find a well-curated adult selection, and an especially nice section on local history and people. The lofted children’s book section is a child’s dream come true and there is a wonderful selection of quality books to delight every young reader.
Board games, notecards, journals, planners, wall calendars and so much more invite your attention. Can you think of anything better than a hot mocha or coffee as you browse? There is also a nice selection of chocolates, which make excellent stocking stuffers.
Wander to the back and enjoy locally made items for sale: pottery, jewelry, art, and textiles.
Wild Carrot Herbals
A local favorite for both residents and visitors, Wild Carrot has not only an extensive collection of its own handmade lotions and self-care products, but a laudable selection of other items as well, from colorful cotton tablecloths to Himalayan salt lamps, from baby clothes in soft cotton hues to bulk teas, not to mention the best selection of adorable stuffed animals in town.
For a girlfriend, a grandmother, a new mom or a new baby, you will relish this shopping experience.
Gifting Smiles & Tears — Personalized Metal Stamping by Amy
If you’re looking for something unique, local, handmade and personalized, these hand-stamped metal creations by Amy are just the ticket.
Necklaces, bracelets, keychains and more for anyone on any occasion, give something special and enduring.
All items come gift boxed. Connect with Amy to start creating. She can be found on Facebook, by phone at 541-263-1564, or visit her website at www.giftingsmilesandtears.com.
Talia Jean Photography
Give the gift of time: stop it in its tracks! Capture the little people in your life, their sparkle and shine, their curiosity and joie de vivre.
Talia resides at the base of the Wallowas where she ogles at mountains and drinks hot chocolate with extra whipped cream, year-round. She offers a 20% discount for Wallowa County locals.
For dog lovers
Whether gift shopping for your pup or gifting a dog lover there are fun (and functional) locally sourced, or locally available ideas — such as bowls, bones, food and more — at ACE or at GWC Provisions.
