JOSEPH — The 38th annual Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, with a few changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Although festival-goers won’t be able to gather for the traditional in-person celebration, a virtual silent auction will be held online. All the bidding will happen at https://josephy.org/arts-council/festival-of-the-arts/.
All artwork will be hung at the Josephy Center and can be viewed in person beginning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
A computer will be available in the gallery to make bids as well as a card with the link so viewers can bid on their cellphones. The silent auction artwork will be on display until Sept. 30.
“We are so sorry that we will all miss our annual in-person gathering and celebration of the arts this year, but our priority has to be everyone’s health and safety,” said Jeff Costello, festival director. “With that, we are still committed to doing everything in our power to keep the festival tradition alive ... so, going virtual for this year was our best option. We want to continue to support our artists, even if that must be from remote locations. Hopefully, this will just make our next opportunity to gather in-person again to celebrate the arts that much sweeter.”
The juried show includes 45 works including photography, oil, pastel, watercolor, bronze and sculpture. Of the 21 artists who are participating, eight are locals including, Leslie LeViner, Ellen Bishop, Mark Kortnik, David Brunkow, Carol McLaughlin Kortnik, Jennifer Hawkins-Connolly and others. There also are many prize-winning artists from past festivals, such as Laura Gable, Bonnie Zahn Griffith and Leslie Ann Hauer.
The results of voting for a People’s Choice Award that will take place online or in person will be announced Sept. 30.
Next year, a special En Plein Air Festival is planned from June 7 to 30. For more information, contact Cheryl Coughlan at the Josephy Center at 541-432-0505, or Costello at 510-390-2121.
