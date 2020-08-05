ENTERPRISE — Nine young people competed in this year’s 4-H Dog Show on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Wallowa County Fair.
Deb Warnock, who is in charge of 4-H in Wallowa County for Oregon State University Extension, said that number was down by about a third. She attributed the decrease to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented all types of 4-H clubs from meeting.
“The kids have to do a lot of their work on their own because they haven’t had meetings this year,” she said.
They’ve also had to do more independent study, such as online.
“The kids can work with their own animals at home, just not with their leaders and instructors,” Warnock said.
Winners of the dog show and their categories were:
Showmanship:
Junior Champion: Owyhee Harguess.
Junior Reserve Champion: Tylee Evans.
Intermediate Champion: Devin Schreiber.
Senior Champion: Jacob Falk.
Senior Reserve Champion: Bailey Vernam.
Trick Dog:
Junior Champions: Tylee Evans and Owyhee Harguess.
Intermediate Champion: Devin Schreiber.
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Carissa Yaw.
Senior Champion: Jacob Falk.
Senior Reserve Champion: Bailey Vernam.
Costume Dog:
Junior Champion: Tylee Evans.
Junior Reserve Champion: Owyhee Harguess.
Intermediate Champion: Pearce Schnetzky.
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Carissa Yaw.
Senior Champion: Bailey Vernam.
Senior Reserve Champions: Jacob Falk and Carrin Yaw.
Agility:
Junior Champions: Tylee Evans and Owyhee Harguess.
Intermediate Champions: Pearce Schnetzky and Devin Schreiber.
Senior Champion: Jacob Falk.
Senior Reserve Champion: Carrin Yaw.
Obedience:
Junior Prenovice Champion: Tylee Evans.
Senior Beginner Novice Champion: Jacob Falk.
