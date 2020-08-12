ENTERPRISE — In his 40 years of sheep judging, Rick Klampe was impressed during his visit to the Wallowa County Fair as a judge last week.
“They’re an excellent group of young people,” he said. “The staff, it was very well run from a management standpoint. They’ve had some tremendous challenges of even having a stock show.”
Klampe, who is from Jefferson, south of Salem, noted Wallowa County was fortunate to be able to have an in-person sheep show and fair.
“A lot of the shows in the state of Oregon they’re doing it video or virtually,” he said. “Here they’re very blessed to be at the fairgrounds to show in front of the judge. They can be very thankful for that.”
He noted that in more urban areas, county fairs are simply more difficult to hold, given the restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The only other counties I know of are Linn and Jackson are able to have fairs,” he said.
But he also attributed the Wallowa County Fair happening because of the determination of organizers and participants.
“In the Portland area, you can’t have the social distancing. But here, it only happened because people wanted it to happen,” he said. “It could’ve been really easy to say, ‘We’re going to do it virtual and not worry about it,’ but I’m sure Todd (Nash) and a tremendous amount of other people worked long and hard to make it happen.”
Nash, the county commissioner most closely tied to the fair, agreed. He also noted that Klampe is well qualified as a judge. In addition to his decades of judging and being a faculty member and livestock judging team coach at Linn-Benton Community College in Corvallis, he was named high individual in the nation in 1980 in livestock judging when he attended Linn-Benton.
“It’s very competitive,” Nash said of judging.
When it comes down to judging, Klampe said it depends on the class how subjective the judge can be.
“One of the basic things in the market class is you want animals with a tremendous amount of muscle, you want them structurally sound in terms of their feet and legs and skeletal makeup and an acceptable but not excessive amount of fat and finish,” he said.
But showmanship is a different story and it can come down more to the judge’s personal preferences.
“Showmanship is more subjective than in market class. In market class there’s standards for quality grades and meal grades that the USDA has that you want to try to follow, whereas in showmanship it’s a certain style,” Klampe said. “Some people like really intense showmen and some people like showmen who are very relaxed and calm. But again, there are certain things that they need to do in showmanship that are not subjective. When you get to judging between first and second place, it can be a very subjective call because I like certain versions of posture or style in terms of showing than the one who’s second. It doesn’t make the one in second wrong, it’s simply I prefer a more intense style or more upright position.
He repeatedly urged the handlers in showmanship to keep their focus both on their animals and on him as judge.
“The easy thing to do is to lock on the judge to look for signals, cues, directions and when they do that and lock on, these animals will move their feet and legs and leg placement will be out of place oftentimes and they don’t even know it because they’re so focused in tunnel vision on watching the judge,” Klampe said. “That’s why I use the analogy of looking in your rear-view mirror every 10 or 12 seconds when you’re driving. It’s the same thing, you just take a brief second to look at the feet to make sure they’re in place and then their eyes are back on the judge.”
