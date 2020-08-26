JOSEPH — Better late than never, the Wallowa Mountain Cruise is happening Saturday, Aug. 29, bringing classic car enthusiasts and their drivers to Joseph’s Main Street.
“It has been a very interesting year in our county. There have been as many if not more visitors to our county this year and it was hard finding a weekend to have the cruise that the motels weren’t already completely full,” said Jude Graham, cruise organizational committee chairwoman.
Originally scheduled for June, the annual event — formerly known as the Oregon Mountain Cruise — was rescheduled for this weekend because of closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other events in the county either were severely cut back or were called off altogether.
Graham said the event will be held entirely outdoors and will include live music.
She said organizers are eager to hold the event in spite of the pandemic, but urge participants to keep the coronavirus in mind.
“We encourage people to use common sense, bring masks and social distance, etc.,” she said Monday in a statement.
The event will largely consist of a Show ‘N’ Shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That will be followed by the Ragman Memorial Cruise to Enterprise from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cruise also will go by the Alpine House assisted living center in Joseph to let residents there have a sight of the classic cars.
“We are very happy the weather is holding and everyone will have a chance to see the beautiful cars,” Graham said. “Thank you to the many locals who are in or helping with the cruise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.