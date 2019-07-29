ON June 28-July 6, 22 students in the Enterprise H.S. FCCLA (Family, Career, & Community Leaders of America) chapter attended the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA.
Nine won national awards for their Students taking Action for Recognition (STAR) projects.
Tishrei Movich-Fields and Deedee Duncan won gold-- 4th place in the nation, in Interpersonal Communications, Senior Division. Kasey Duncan and Jackson Decker won gold, and 6th place in the nation, for their projects titled Focus on Children, Senior Division. Bailey Vernam took a gold award, and 7th place in the nation for an Illustrated Talk, Junior Division. Pablo Arenas won gold, and eighth place in the nation for Career Investigation, Senior Division. Finally, Savannah Vaughn, Jada Gray,and Rosie Movich-Fields took eighth place in the nation in National Programs in Action, Junior Division
Other students who won gold included Katrina Haines…Job Interview, Senior Division…Gold, Johanna Wells…Career Investigation, Junior Division…Gold, Adagia Latta…Career Investigation, Senior Division.
Students who received silver awards included Grace Collins and Asiya Salim…National Programs in Action, Senior Division, Shane and Amber Lund…Illustrated Talk, Kierra Naisbitt…Illustrated Talk, Junior Division, and Alona Yost and Elena Huwe…Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Junior Division.
FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private schools through grade 12.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is the only national career and technical student organization with the family as its central focus. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers and communities by addressing important personal, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Today over 205,000 members in over 6,600 chapters are active in a network of associations in 50 states as well as in the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Chapter projects focus on a variety of youth concerns, including teen pregnancy, parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, environment, nutrition and fitness, financial literacy, teen violence and career exploration.
There were 22 students that qualified to attend upon competing in a STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) Event at the State Conference in Portland back in March. Of those 22 students, 19 represented Enterprise FCCLA in Anaheim where they competed in their STAR events once again.
Along with the 19 students, there were 3 parent chaperones, 1 advisor, and the advisor’s youngest daughter…24 in total. We had a very busy & entertaining schedule while in California. Not only did we attend the leadership conference located at the Anaheim Convention Center, we enjoyed time at California Adventure Park, Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Universal Studios, Huntington Beach, Medieval Times, and a Dodgers baseball game. We also experienced an earthquake from the 14th floor of the Hilton!
I am very proud of my students. Many hours were spent planning, completing, & perfecting their projects & speeches. In addition, because we had such a large group, they spent countless hours fundraising or earning enough to attend the conference. A lot of planning went into coordinating such an eventful trip for 24 people, but it was well worth it. We truly had an amazing week and created memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you to all who supported Enterprise FCCLA in their efforts to attend the National Leadership Conference.
Parent chaperones were: Cheri Collins, Mandy Decker, and Ilene Wells.
Enterprise FCCLA Adviser is Tamarah Duncan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.