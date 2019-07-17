Wallowa was surrounded with the culture of music as the 2019 Fiddle Tunes Camp kicked off at the Wallowa School July 5-12. The school yard filled up with tents as over 100 musicians and their families came from as far as San Diego to participate in Wallowa’s Fiddle Camp. This week-long music and dance camp offers traditional string instrument instruction for young and old alike. Musicians and instructors from the camp held performances and a dance free of charge for the community.
The camp has been held in Wallowa since 2005 and was started by local musician Peter Donovan. Donovan ran the camp for 7 years before Carla Arnold, the current director, took over. Arnold resides in La Grande and teaches music for the school district. According to her, the aim is to encourage, inspire and support the next generation and foster a love of music in youth. This year’s camp included a mini kids camp for children ages 3 to 10 The mini camp included dancing, art and making instruments.
The Fiddle Camp offered instruction for banjo, mandolin, stand up bass, guitar and dance from 11 professional musicians. The camp is sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, a non-profit whose focus is bringing music to rural communities.
