The Fill the Boot is a county-wide campaign by community fire departments to collect dry and canned food as well as cash donations for the Food Bank, managed by Community Connection in Enterprise. Joseph’s department collected $3766 in cash and 625 pounds of food while Enterprise firemen came up with $1566 in cash and 646.2 pounds of food. Lostine firemen collected $251 and 42 pounds of food. Community Connection manager, Connie Guentert, said the amounts are welcome as this time of year is particularly trying for less fortunate families. “We did really well”, said Wallowa County Emergency Coordinator Paul Karvoski. Karvoski and the Enterprise Fire Department set up their food collection station in the parking lot outside the Enterprise Liquor store. Donations of canned and non-perishable foods and, of course, cash, can still be dropped off at Enterprise City Hall, Karvoski said, or at Community Connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.