WALLOWA COUNTY — The declared start of the fire season is Wednesday, June 9.
But it got underway in earnest last week, as the first major fires of 2021 started in Wallowa County.
The Joseph Canyon Fire and Dry Creek Fire, which between them have burned more than 9,000 acres, are burning in the northeastern corner of Wallowa County, with the Joseph Canyon Fire spreading into Washington.
The Northwest 7 Type 2 Incident Management Team took command of fighting the fires Monday. The Blue Mountain Type 3 Incident Management Team was the initial firefighting lead.
According to the Oregon Military Department fire dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, the Joseph Canyon Fire had burned 7,575 acres and was 20% contained.
The larger of the two fires has largely been burning between Rye Ridge to its west and Cottonwood Creek to the east.
The smaller Dry Creek Fire, burning southeast of the Joseph Canyon Fire, has burned 1,500 acres and was 50% contained, according to the ODM dashboard.
The fire had been reported as having burned 1,600 acres by the Bureau of Land Management Vale District on Monday. That fire is burning in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. “It’s really gnarly country,” Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the BLM Vale District, said. “It’s bad. Getting resources into it safely was a challenge.”
Both fires were first reported Friday morning, and were caused by lightning storms that rolled through the region Thursday night and Friday morning.
Wind and terrain were major factors in the initial spread of the fire, which grew to about 2,500 acres by the end of the day Friday and 3,700 by Saturday evening.
Wind, though, also proved to later be a bit of an aid to firefighters.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sunday report on the blaze, air resources faced extra challenges from extreme winds in the Northeastern portion of Wallowa County. The wind, though, pushed the active fire line back onto itself, aiding efforts to help get the fire under control.
Christie Shaw, public information officer for the ODF, told the Chieftain Sunday afternoon that winds grounded air attack efforts during the day Saturday.
“The wind has been difficult in that terrain,” she said. “It’s been challenging for folks. Yesterday we shut down air operations for a few hours.”
Winds were estimated at around 32 mph, according to U.S. Forest Service Public Information Office trainee Sara Bethscheider. She said, though, there’s not a specific baseline windspeed that results in grounding aircrafts fighting fires.
“No magic numbers on the windspeed,” she said. “It was high, erratic winds, which in turn ... created low visibility.”
Shaw said the fire has been wind- and terrain-driven.
“It’s burned primarily up and down the canyon,” she said. “(Crews) are trying to really hold it in the bottom of Cottonwood Creek. It’s burning up and down the canyon. That is the part we can control.”
The challenge in battling the blaze is the location, ODF Deputy Agency Administrator Matt Howard said.
“This is probably one of the most difficult places to fight fire in Oregon,” he said in a press release from the ODF. “Joseph Canyon is known for its extreme terrain, communication challenges and natural hazards.”
The fire continued to grow Sunday, but at a slower rate thanks to cooler temperatures and more moderate winds.
The blaze reached 4,000 acres by Sunday night, a much slower spread than Saturday.
“We won today. We didn’t win Saturday, but we won today,” Andy Hayes, incident commander trainee for the Blue Mountain Type 3 Incident Management Team, said Sunday.
The fire’s spread was held to 300 acres Sunday. The improved conditions allowed firefighters to work strategically. Added resources and burnout operations along Cottonwood Creek help create an anchor point to begin establishing containment lines.
Hundreds of personnel from various agencies have been fighting the fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.