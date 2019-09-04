FIRE WEATHER WARNING Wallowa County

FIRE WEATHER WARNING FOR WALLOWA COUNTY Thursday and Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Alert for Wallowa County and a red flag warning for Baker, Grant, most of Union, and other counties in the Blue Mountains, SE Oregon and western Idaho. Thunderstorms, winds, and low humidity expects. Red flag warning possible. Link and NWS text are below.
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boise ID
133 PM MDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE ACROSS ALL DISTRICTS THURSDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.A low pressure system off the west coast will move inland and
bring monsoon moisture into the area for a chance of
thunderstorms with abundant lightning Thursday afternoon
through Friday morning.
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1157 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY...
.An upper-level disturbance will work onshore tomorrow and will
bring scattered thunderstorms to central Oregon tomorrow afternoon
and will spread north and east across the region through the
evening into the overnight. Some thunderstorms will produce
abundant lightning, especially across central Oregon into Ochoco-
John Day Highlands, that could lead to fire starts. Also, gusty
downdraft and outflow winds could result in quick spreads of new
and ongoing fires. Thunderstorms should end across northeast
Oregon and southeast Washington on Friday.
ORZ643-645-WAZ643-645-051200-
/O.NEW.KPDT.FW.A.0010.190905T2000Z-190907T0000Z/
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon-Wallowa District-
Blue Mountains of Washington-Asotin County-
1157 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 643, 643, 645, AND 645...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...In ORZ643...Fire weather zone 643.In ORZ645...
Fire weather zone 645.In WAZ643...Fire weather zone 643.In
WAZ645...Fire weather zone 645.
* TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY...3.
* PRECIPITATION...Most storms will bring up to two tenths of an
inch of rain. Locally heavier amounts are possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
