FLORA - The pioneers did not have internet “back when,” but they did have the ingenuity to make do with what they had. “School Days cannot be held in person, so we did what the pioneers did… adapted to what we can do and can use!” proclaimed Nathan Thompson, Walla Walla resident in charge and School Board member for the Flora School Education Center. “Virtual School Days was born!”
Saturday, June 6, starting at 10am folk art demonstrators will be providing live feed to the Flora School’s Facebook page throughout the day until 4pm. Thompson will provide live narration during that time frame, enabling viewers to take a peek at each pioneer skill; introduction narration starts at 9:45am and ends at 4:15pm. The narration will also run on Facebook pages for Rusty Hammer Forge, Rusty River Forge and Burners, Blue Mountain Blacksmith Guild and the Flora School’s website at www.floraschool.org. Viewers do not need Facebook in order to view the live narration.
Pioneer demonstrations include blacksmith work (colonial hinges, beginning knife making, fireplace set), roasting coffee, care of alpacas, sewing (treadle, long arm quilting), Dutch oven cooking, seed bombs, herb collecting/use, leather work (cutting laces, crimping vamps), harnessing a team, and stained glass. “Live feed allows viewers to question our folk artists just as if you are watching them demo in person,” Thompson gave as one of the reasons for using live feed vs video.
Due to Covid 19, donations during Virtual School Days will be donated to food banks to help out those in need. The School Board for the Flora School Education Center has already donated a pig (turned into sausage) and the chicken (turned into money), both to be used by food banks local to the demonstrators. Both the pig and the chicken were donated to the Flora School Education Center to be auctioned off (pig) and used at the Dutch oven lunch at the in-person School Days.
Viewers can watch individual demonstrators through the FSEC Virtual School Days 2020 group on Facebook any time after Saturday. Questions are asked by visiting the group on Saturday during each particular demonstration.
For more information, view the school’s website at www.floraschool.org, Facebook, email floraschool@tds.net, or call 541.828.7010.
