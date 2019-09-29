While studying medicine in Tennessee, I worked with a group of doctors responsible in caring for patients sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. During this time, a man who was in his 60’s entered our care. It was determined that he had originally presented with the flu which developed into pneumonia. This scenario is not uncommon to those who suffer from severe flu symptoms. As time went on, he required more and more treatment. We were doing everything possible to restore his health. Eventually, he was transferred to a larger hospital and died within a week. A few days later, his wife presented to our care with very similar symptoms. Like her late husband, she deteriorated and exhausted all the resources we could provide. She similarly was sent to a larger hospital and died within a week.
Experiences like this make health care workers passionate about preventive medicine. They have witnessed the severity and far-reaching effects of the flu. Thus, we encourage our patients to receive the flu vaccine in hopes of preventing infection and further complications.
Although some may contract the flu virus and successfully fight it with rest, fluids, over-the-counter medications and chicken noodle soup, this virus can place our bodies in a vulnerable position by weakening our defense systems. This weakened state can allow other microbes to infect our bodies—as exemplified by the patients in Tennessee.
The state of Oregon recently completed a “community needs assessment” which showed that Wallowa County’s influenza/pneumonia death rate was 3 times that of the state and twice that of the USA. One factor into this higher death rate? Influenza and pneumonia vaccination rates in Wallowa County were below state and national rates.
Individuals who receive a flu vaccination may still become infected with the flu virus. However, vaccinated individuals experience less severe symptoms and are less likely to develop more severe complications. Added to this is less time taken away from work and other responsibilities. Also, these individuals are less likely to enter hospital care and even more unlikely to enter the ICU. If they do enter these facilities, their recovery time is much faster.
Often, patients ask us how to know the difference between the flu and the common cold.
Flu symptoms consist of sudden onset of fever, chills, body aches, and coughing. These symptoms may appear to be similar to the common cold, but the severity of the flu symptoms is much greater. To confirm the diagnosis further testing may still be required to distinguish between the two. The flu usually is debilitating for multiple days—individuals find regular tasks difficult and even exhausting. Those experiencing the flu often require resting many hours per day.
Minor complications of the flu can consist of ear and sinus infections and bronchitis. The flu may also lead to more severe complications including pneumonia and worsening of congestive heart failure, asthma and COPD. These more severe complications can lead to longer hospital stays including the ICU. Those who are most susceptible to complications from the flu are children less than 5, individuals older than 65, residents of nursing homes and pregnant women.
Each year, researchers monitor the most prominent types of flu viruses and create a vaccine to combat them. The effectiveness of the vaccine varies from year to year due to the unpredictable and frequent changes the virus makeup. Even if you get the flu, the additional benefits dramatically work in our favor.
As a medical community, we urge Wallowa County residents to please get your flu shot each year.
Kelsey Allen, D.O., is a family medicine physician at Mountain View Medical Clinic in Enterprise. Mountain Medicine is edited by Ron Polk, Emeritus Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and is a collaboration with Wallowa County medical practitioners.
