The Wallowa County Food Bank is regularly provides food for those in need, and its coffers are filled by generous local donations.
The food bank accepts both cash to buy food and prepackaged food items, dry and frozen. You can donate or send a check to them at 702 NW 1st St., Enterprise, OR 97828. To learn more or to receive a meal or food box, call 541-426-3840.
These days, the peole of Wallowa County have been stepping up to the plate to help others, according to food bank office specialist Tammy Odegaarde.
"They’ve been pouring in their generosity,” Odegaarde said of the community.
The food bank, managed by Community Connection, has distribution sites in Enterprise and Wallowa and also provides hot meals for seniors and needy families. The first half of April, more than 500 senior and to-go meals were provided. The food bank also hands out prepackaged food to about 150 families each month in Enterprise and about 50 in Wallowa, Odegaarde said.
“We expect that number to increase with everybody getting laid off,” she said.
Donations of prepackaged food come from local grocery stores, the Oregon Food Bank hub in La Grande and from farmers and ranchers in the county. Recently, the Rotary Club of Wallowa County bought 30 pounds of hamburger from 6 Ranch, which matched that amount with its own donation. They have also purchased potatoes from local organic farmer Patrick Theil.
Danielle Brockamp, assistant manager of Community Connection, said families can get boxes of food once a month. Meals are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those wanting meals are asked to call by 9:30 a.m., she said.
The meals cost $3.50 for those 60 and older and $5.75 for those younger than 60.
The food bank is open Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. but closes for lunch.
She, too, spoke highly of the generosity of the Wallowa County community in providing donations of cash and food.
“Most of those are local people who are donating here,” she said.
Brockamp said the food bank is the primary way Community Connection is able to help, although the agency does have some energy assistance funds left.
“We’re looking at other ways we can support the public specific to those who’ve lost income due to COVID-19,” she said.
