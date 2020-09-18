For more information about Firewise:
The Firewise Community Program helps landowners think about and take action(1) in your home & your evacuation/emergency management plan (2) outside your home (your structures) (3) around your home (your home ignition zone or your home’s immediate surroundings up to 200 feet) (4) across your property to think about making your entire property more resilient to wildfire & fire adapted and (5) how you can be doing this as a community (because wildfire does not stop at our property boundaries).
• The program helps reduce the loss of lives, properties and resources to wildland fire by building and maintaining communities in a way that is compatible with our natural surroundings
• Homeowners learn about ignitability so they can create their own unique solutions to their wildfire mitigation challenges.
• By changing the character of the home ignition zone , a homeowner can alter the path of a wildfire for their property. By changing the character of the community’s ignition zone - residents have the opportunity to alter a wildfire’s path for an entire community.
• Does not focus on specific homes - but engages the community as a whole in finding workable, agreed upon solutions to their specific wildfire issues.
For more information about the developing Wallowa Lake Village Firewise community, send an email to: Wallowalakepropertyowners@gmail.com
For more information about the Firewise program and how to help set up a Firewise community in your area, contact Lisa Mahon at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.