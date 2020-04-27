FOR THE RECORD
APRIL 20
5:21 a.m. – Report of seeing flames and smoke.
7:47 a.m. – Illegal dumping reported in rural Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. – Attempt to locate subject in Imnaha.
11:24 a.m. – Scam call reported from Wallowa Lake.
1:16 p.m. – Driving complaint just outside of Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. – Welfare check request in Wallowa.
6:51 p.m. – Welfare check request on a dog in Enterprise.
APRIL 21
12:51 a.m. – 911 regarding disturbance in Imnaha.
2:26 p.m. – 911 call for car crash in Enterprise.
6:20 p.m. – Attempt to locate on suicidal subject in Wallowa County. Located and was ok.
8:36 p.m. – 911 call for possible fire in the hills rural Enterprise.
10:49 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Joseph.
APRIL 22
7:27 a.m. – Found firearm in rural Joseph.
9:24 a.m. – Fraudulent charges on a credit card reported from Enterprise.
10:17 a.m. – Possible wolf depredation reported in rural Joseph.
11:46 a.m. – Dogs at large in rural Enterprise.
4:44 p.m. – Report of hit and run vehicle damage in Enterprise.
8:28 p.m. – Trespass complaint in rural Joseph.
APRIL 23
7:59 a.m. – Theft reported from Wallowa Lake.
8:37 a.m. – DWS misdemeanor in Joseph.
4:19 p.m. – Scam/fraud reported in Joseph.
8:55 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
APRIL 24
10:34 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Wallowa.
11:04 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
11:22 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Evan A. Mock on a SW felony warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections charging Probation Violation, original charge of Delivery of Oxy. Mr. Mock was cited and released.
4:11 p.m. – Injured animal reported in Enterprise.
4:48 p.m. – Report of an erratic driver in rural Enterprise.
5:04 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
6:23 p.m. – 911 with noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
11:33 p.m. – 911 call reporting fire in rural Joseph.
11:52 p.m. – Report of traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
APRIL 25
9:55 a.m. – Loose cow complaint in rural Joseph.
10:12 a.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
10:48 a.m. – 911 report of a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:25 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Westly Fine, 25, of Wallowa for Possession of Meth, Burg II, Criminal Mischief and Parole Violation. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:47 p.m. – 911 report of theft in Joseph.
9:10 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
9:40 p.m. – Found debit card in Enterprise.
APRIL 26
7:25 a.m. – 911 reporting a possible disabled motorist in rural Enterprise.
10:56 a.m. – Report of telephonic harassment in Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. – Report of scam/fraud in Joseph.
5:17 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Phillip W. Wallen, 40, of Wallowa for Offensive Littering. He was cited and released to a third party.
8:08 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
8:35 p.m. – Loose swine reported in Lostine.
April 27, 20
3:52 a.m. – 911 call reporting suspicious noise rural Joseph.
