MAY 18
8:55 a.m. – Public assist.
2:13 p.m. – Theft complaint in Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – Public assist.
3:23 p.m. – Public assist in the city of Joseph.
4:20 p.m. – Horse and mule in roadway rural Enterprise.
6:41 p.m. – Burglary reported in Wallowa.
10:58 p.m. – 911 call for domestic in Enterprise.
MAY 19
7:57 a.m. – Request for public assist in the city of Wallowa.
8:06 a.m. – Report of possible chimney fire in the city of Joseph.
10:03 a.m. – Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
10:53 a.m. – Theft report from Joseph.
1:59 p.m. – Theft report in rural Wallowa.
6:48 p.m. – 911 call for animal neglect in Wallowa.
MAY 20
6:52 a.m. – Assault reported in Enterprise.
6:53 a.m. – 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle in Enterprise.
7:26 a.m. – Report of animal neglect in the city of Enterprise.
2:24 p.m. – Report of loose cows in rural Wallowa.
4:25 pm. – Driving complaint in rural Wallowa County.
5:27 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
5:47 p.m. – Report of loose cows in rural Enterprise.
MAY 21
9:51 a.m. – Fraud report in rural Enterprise.
9:58 a.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
10:18 a.m. – Traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
11:00 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
12:37 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:12 p.m. – Scam reported in rural Lostine.
2:17 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
2:29 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:02 p.m. – Scam/Fraud reported in Wallowa.
3:08 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
3:20 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
3:58 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Alan J. Griffin, 41, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge Criminal Mischief III. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:32 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for driving while suspended.
10:12 p.m. – 911 report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
10:39 p.m. – Attempt to locate on a statewide misdemeanor warrant in Joseph.
11:15 p.m. – 911 call for cougar sighting in Enterprise.
MAY 22
6:39 a.m. – Animal complaint in Wallowa.
10:04 a.m. – Theft in Lostine.
12:42 p.m. – 911 call reporting a wolf in cattle, rural Wallowa.
3:34 p.m. – 911 report of overdue hikers in rural Joseph.
5:41 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in Enterprise.
7:13 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested William L. Clements, 40, of Lewiston ID for DUII. He was cited and released to a third party.
8:21 p.m. – 911 report of sheep dog in highway in rural Enterprise.
11:07 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
MAY 23
6:36 a.m. – 911 call reporting loose horses in Wallowa.
8:42 a.m. – Report of loose cows in rural Wallowa.
9:40 a.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:54 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
11:59 a.m. – 911 call reporting loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
2:32 p.m. – 911 call in Enterprise – public assist.
5:59 p.m. – 911 report of smoke in rural Lostine.
6:33 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:53 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
7:52 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in rural Wallowa.
11:04 p.m. – Agency assist with Oregon State Police in rural Joseph.
MAY 24
1:32 p.m. – Public assist in the city of Joseph.
2:49 p.m. – 911 reporting three missing juveniles in Enterprise.
3:11 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in rural Enterprise.
3:24 p.m. – Animal complaint at Wallowa Lake.
3:51 p.m. 911 reporting burning odor from apartment complex in Wallowa.
4:54 p.m. – Fire reported in rural Lostine.
6:38 p.m. – 911 report of possible injured calf elk in rural Enterprise.
8:53 p.m. – 911 call reporting an assault in the city of Enterprise. Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Phillip M. Evans, Attempted Murder II, Menacing, Assault I and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
10:10 p.m. – Bighorn Sheep reported on Hwy 350 in rural Joseph.
11:17 p.m. – 911 report of burglary in Joseph.
