FOR THE RECORD
MARCH 30
9:07 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Lostine.
5:13 p.m. – Rocks on the highway in rural Wallowa.
7:12 p.m. – Dispatch of a deer in Joseph.
MARCH 31
1:30 a.m. – 911 call for domestic in Wallowa.
6:55 a.m. – Two horses reported out in rural Enterprise.
9:09 a.m. – Theft information from a case in 2019.
9:38 a.m. – Report of vehicle that slid off the highway.
10:08 a.m. – Stolen dog reported from rural Wallowa.
2:21 p.m. – Theft in Lostine.
2:49 p.m. – Identity theft in Wallowa.
APRIL 1
9:34 a.m. – Alarm at a residence in rural Joseph.
12:28 p.m. – Information reported of credit card fraud in rural Joseph.
3:21 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
4:05 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Flora.
7:54 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
APRIL 2
4:23 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported an inmate to Umatilla County Jail.
6:52 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Wallowa.
APRIL 3
9:16 a.m. – Burglary and criminal mischief reported in rural Enterprise.
11:42 a.m. – Agency assist requested in rural Enterprise.
12:30 p.m. – Agency assist in Lostine.
12:59 p.m. – Vehicle impounded for no insurance in Enterprise.
3:37 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
6:23 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
6:31 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
9:08 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
APRIL 4
10:29 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Lostine.
APRIL 5
9:14 a.m. – Dog complaint in Wallowa.
12:59 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
6:32 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Joseph.
11:20 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Lostine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.