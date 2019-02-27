FEB. 18
10:50 a.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Trevor Nicholas McWaters, 25, of Enterprise for Assault IV DV. He was transported to Umatilla County.
3:23 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
FEB. 19
10:08 a.m. – La Grande Police Dept. arrested Darren Lee Weaver, 48, of Wallowa on a Probation Violation warrant. Original charge Driving While Suspended or Revoked.
7:52 p.m. – No Contact Ordered entered for Trevor McWaters of Enterprise.
FEB. 20
10:47 a.m. – Minor traffic crash in Enterprise.
2:44 p.m. – Release agreement for Mitchell Phillips, 41, of Joseph.
3:18 p.m. – Release agreement entered for Tyrel Lee Parry, 26, of Baker City.
5:55 p.m. – Report of juvenile who left her residence without permission.
7:24 p.m. – 911 call report of a fight in rural Joseph.
FEB. 21
12:31 p.m. – Criminal mischief in Enterprise.
12:58 p.m. – MIP in Enterprise.
4:21 p.m. – 911 reporting possible intoxicated driver in Enterprise.
5:08 p.m. – Report of theft in rural Wallowa.
FEB. 22
8:27 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. – Report of runaway juvenile in Enterprise.
4:25 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
6:44 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
7:25 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
10:54 p.m. – Report of a No Contact Order Violation in Enterprise.
FEB. 23
11:16 a.m. – Harassment reported in rural Lostine.
2:45 p.m. – Harassment reported in Enterprise.
5:53 p.m. – Report of blown transformer.
11:08 p.m. – Request for Law Enforcement in Enterprise.
FEB. 24
12:47 a.m. – Report of an assault in Wallowa.
11:40 a.m. – Report of tires slashed in Wallowa.
2:30 p.m. – 911 requesting Deputy in rural Joseph.
4:13 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.