FOR THE RECORD
APRIL 6
9:09 a.m. – 911 call reporting a cow out on Hurricane Creek Road.
4:08 p.m. – Speeding vehicle rural Joseph.
8:01 p.m. – Garritt James Johnson, 27, of Enterprise was arrested on a warrant for Parole Violation – original charge Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:32 p.m. – Theft call in Enterprise.
APRIL 7
3:15 p.m. – Public assist Wallowa.
4:23 p.m. – Request for welfare check Joseph.
6:16 p.m. – Illegal camping in Enterprise.
10:30 p.m. – Animal abuse complaint in Enterprise.
APRIL 8
8:14 a.m. – Public assist via phone for rural Enterprise.
9:34 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. – Lost I-phone in Enterprise.
11:26 a.m. – Information to people at the Park in Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. – 911 report of a residential structure fire in Wallowa.
8:19 p.m. – Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
APRIL 9
7:43 a.m. – Runaway reported in Enterprise.
11:24 a.m. – 911 reporting grass fire that is getting out of control.
1:28 p.m. – Theft and Burglary reported in Enterprise.
1:44 p.m. – 911 custody dispute reported in Joseph.
1:57 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – impounded, no insurance.
2:33 p.m. – 911 report of loose calf on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
3:47 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
4:18 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Community Corrections arrested Alan J. Griffin, 40, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge Criminal Mischief III. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:23 p.m. – 911 report grass fire out of control.
APRIL 10
5:33 p.m. – 911 report of fire in rural Joseph.
6:44 p.m. – Criminal Mischief reported in Wallowa.
8:03 p.m. – Report of two black horses loose on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
APRIL 11
1:07 p.m. – Report of loose horses on Hwy 82 at Wallowa dump.
1:19 p.m. – 911 public assist rural Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. – Public assist, rural Enterprise.
9:26 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Wesley J. Whitmire, 42, of Enterprise for Failure to Register as Sex Offender. He was cited and released.
10:43 p.m. – Custody dispute in Joseph.
APRIL 12
2:02 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Safeway parking lot.
5:12 a.m. – 911 report of a domestic in Enterprise.
6:28 a.m. – Loose horses in Enterprise.
8:57 a.m. – Report of possible animal neglect.
2:26 p.m. – Barking dog complaint in rural Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.