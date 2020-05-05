APRIL 27
3:52 a.m. – 911 call reporting suspicious noise rural Joseph.
9:28 a.m. – Report of violation of Stalking Order in Joseph.
2:28 p.m. – James Robert Matthews, 45, of Wallowa was arrested on accusations of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Judith Denise Clark, 39, of Wallowa was arrested on accusatinos of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Probation Violation – original charge weapons offense. Both were transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:10 p.m. – Power line reported down in rural Enterprise.
4:49 p.m. – Vandalism reported in Wallowa.
5:24 p.m. – Burglary rural Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. – Cow in roadway rural Joseph.
6:54 p.m. – Driving complaint rural Wallowa.
10:11 p.m. – Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
APRIL 28
9:01 a.m. – Report of abandoned vehicle in rural Enterprise.
2:03 p.m. – Possible grass fire reported in rural Wallowa.
4:16 p.m. – Burglary reported in Wallowa.
6:20 p.m. – Cows in roadway rural Joseph.
APRIL 29
12:36 a.m. – Report of assault in Joseph.
8:30 a.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
10:53 p.m. – Non-emergency 911 report of loose animals in rural Joseph.
APRIL 30
4:05 a.m. – Gregory Rex Stephens, 73, of Enterprise was arrested by Umatilla PD for an order of arrest and detention by Wallowa County Community Corrections. Subject was lodged at Umatilla County Jail.
8:52 a.m. – Silent alarm at business in Enterprise.
10:04 a.m. – Stolen license plate reported from rural Enterprise.
10:14 a.m. – 911 burglary reported from Lostine.
12:05 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
5:39 p.m.- Suspicious person reported in rural Joseph.
MAY 1
7:50 a.m. – Hit and run property damage reported in rural Wallowa.
11:14 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Evan Allen Mock, 25, of Enterprise on charges of Burglary II, Theft I Aggravated, Criminal Mischief III, and Probation Violation. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:40 p.m. – Harassment reported in Enterprise.
5:22 p.m. – Possible animal abuse reported in Wallowa.
6:18 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
7:05 p.m. – Report of overturned excavator on Rail Canyon Road in rural Joseph.
7:16 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
MAY 2
4:16 p.m. – 911 report of fire on Golf Course Road in rural Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. – Runaway juvenile reported in Joseph.
6:33 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office cited two male juveniles for Criminal Mischief II.
May 3
2:07 a.m. – Barking dog in Joseph.
4:25 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Imnaha Hwy in rural Joseph.
