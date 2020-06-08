FOR THE RECORD
JUNE 1
10:44 a.m. – Request for extra patrol on West Main Street in the city of Enterprise.
10:49 a.m. – Public assist in the city of Enterprise.
11:14 a.m. – Scam reported in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. – The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Thacker, 35, of Wilder, ID for Contempt of Court. Mr. Thacker was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:08 p.m. – Agency assist for Enterprise Police Dept. in rural Joseph.
4:31 p.m. – Theft report in Lostine.
4:46 p.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
7:17 p.m. – Report of a disabled/abandoned vehicle in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
JUNE 2
4:05 a.m. – Cattle out in rural Wallowa.
9:02 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the city of Enterprise.
9:37 a.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Wallowa.
10:14 a.m. – Hit & run reported that happened in Prineville.
11:22 a.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
1:45 p.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
1:53 p.m. – Public assist in the city of Wallowa.
2:29 p.m. – Public assist in the city of Enterprise.
3:21 p.m. – 911 call about a possible fire. It was a controlled burn.
3:36 p.m. – Driving complaint on state hwy in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
7:39 p.m. – Theft complaint in rural Joseph.
7:48 p.m. – Report of a possible disabled vehicle in rural Joseph.
JUNE 3
11:35 a.m. – Report of criminal mischief in the city of Enterprise.
1:01 p.m. – Report of a lost wallet and cell phone in the city of Enterprise.
4:16 p.m. - Dog as a public nuisance complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:27 p.m. – Report of juvenile being shot with pellet gun in the city of Enterprise.
7:28 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Ryan Daniel Barstad, 35, of Joseph for Contempt of Court – Violation of Release Agreement.
8:52 p.m. – Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
JUNE 4
5:41 a.m. – 911 public assist call in Enterprise.
7:10 a.m. – Traffic complaint rural Enterprise.
10:07 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Daniel Barstad, 35, of Joseph on a Wallowa County Circuit Court statewide misdemeanor warrant for Contempt of Court – Violation of Release Agreement. Subject bailed.
11:59 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide misdemeanor Order of Arrest and Detention for Noah Keith Allen, 21, of Lostine for Probation Violation. Original charge Wildlife Violation.
1:40 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide felony Order of Arrest and Detention for Dalton Chase Tanzey, 25, of Wallowa for Probation Violation, original charge Burglary I.
6:36 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
8:00 p.m. – Loose horses reported on Ski Run Road in rural Joseph.
8:37 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for Driving While Suspended.
10:34 p.m. – Juvenile picked up for MIP.
JUNE 5
3:17 p.m. – Theft of services complaint in Enterprise.
5:09 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
5:18 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
8:26 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalton Chase Tanzey, 25, of Wallowa on a Parole Violation warrant. Original charge Burglary. Tanzey was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:35 p.m. – Criminal mischief in the city of Enterprise.
8:35 p.m. – Noise complaint in the city of Enterprise.
11:28 p.m. – Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
JUNE 6
1:12 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
9:23 a.m. – Complaint of cows loose in rural Enterprise.
11:25 a.m. – Report of criminal mischief in Joseph.
8:14 p.m. – Trespass in the city of Wallowa.
11:31 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
JUNE 7
12:53 a.m. – Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley Allen Samard, 30, of Sweet Home, OR on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for Probation Violation. Original charge Assault IV. Samard was lodged in the Linn County Jail.
10:08 a.m. – 911 call reporting down power line in rural Enterprise.
10:48 a.m. – 911 call reporting disabled motorist in rural Wallowa.
11:29 a.m. – Report of power lines down in rural Joseph.
12:40 p.m. – 911 report of a hanging power line in Wallowa.
4:05 p.m. – Aggressive deer in the city of Joseph. Report made to ODF&W.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.