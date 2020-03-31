MARCH 23
12:42 a.m. – Complaint of burning in Wallowa County.
2:05 p.m. – Report of vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run in Joseph.
4:00 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:21 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:46 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise via phone.
MARCH 24
7:47 a.m. – 911 for two truck for vehicle stuck in snow in rural Joseph.
10:12 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:20 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. – Unknown medical in rural Enterprise.
10:29 p.m. – 911 animal complaint in Enterprise.
MARCH 25
9:22 a.m. – Domestic reported in Wallowa.
3:36 p.m. – Boat inspection.
3:37 p.m. – Property damage in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. – Animal call in rural Wallowa.
9:14 p.m. – Deceased deer causing a road hazard in rural Lostine.
MARCH 26
9:40 a.m. – Report of possible animal abuse in Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. – 911 call reporting a grass fire in rural Wallowa.
3:55 p.m. – Trespass reported in Enterprise.
6:22 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
7:19 p.m. – Burglary alarm reported in Enterprise.
10:08 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
MARCH 27
5:41 a.m. – 911 disturbance call in Enterprise.
7:37 a.m. – Report of fraudulent use of credit card.
2:29 p.m. – 911 call reporting civil dispute in Enterprise.
10:59 p.m. – 911 call for domestic dispute in Enterprise.
MARCH 28
9:06 a.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
1:34 p.m. – 911 reporting erratic driver rural Lostine.
3:36 p.m. – Agency assist with a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
5:01 p.m. – Report of a verbal domestic in Enterprise.
10:32 p.m. – Request for LE in Wallowa.
MARCH 29
3:41 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
10:19 p.m. – 911 noise complaint in Enterprise.
