Samantha Miller, age 5, chows down on a chicken burrito that's part of the free lunch program for kids in Enterprise. The program, run through Building Healthy families, provides a free sack lunch to children and families at the city park in Enterprise, the Methodist Church in Joseph, and the city park in Wallowa, Monday-Thursday, from 12:00-12:30 p.m. The program continues through August.
