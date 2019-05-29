PORTLAND — Up to $40 million in technical and financial assistance is available to help eligible conservation partners voluntarily protect, restore, and enhance critical wetlands on agricultural lands.
Funding will be provided through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership, part of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
Project proposals should be emailed to the Natural Resources Conservation Service at SM.NRCS.WRE@wdc.usda.gov by June 14, 2019.
Restored wetlands improve water quality downstream and improve wildlife habitat while also providing flood prevention and recreational benefits to communities.
Those interested can contact Bari Williams, NRCS Oregon easement programs specialist at 503-414-3226 or bari.williams@usda.gov. Proposals must follow ACEP guidelines for wetland reserve easements.
Farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners interested in easements on their land should contact their local USDA service center or visit the ACEP webpage.
