The Oregon Department of Agriculture’s long term forecast for northeast Oregon‘s spring predicts a cooler-than usual season, with higher than normal (114%) precipitation in April, tapering off to 97% of normal precipitation in May.
Meteorologist Pete Patterson noted that the cooler temperatures may help keep winter snowpack in the mountains where it belongs, providing slower runoff, and more water for summer streamflow.
The jet stream is likely to maintain a split flow during April and May. he said. “That’s typical of ENSO-neutral to weak El Niño conditions.”
Snowpack in the Wallowas as of Tuesday stood at 80% of the 30-year normal at Aneroid, and 91 percent at Mount Howard. Overall snowpack in northeast Oregon was 111% of normal as of March 10.
