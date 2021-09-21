JOSEPH — A volunteer fair for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race is set Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. People interested in helping with Oregon’s only Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier can drop in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Masks are required. The races are in January 2022. For information on the event and volunteering, email publicrelations@eaglecapextreme.com.
