The wind blew cold and skies threatened rain but few drops fell on the more than two dozen golfers that participated in the fifth annual Triple Six golf tournament at Alpine Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, June 8. The tournament featured two flights of golfers, each flight containing seven two-person teams competing for prizes.
The triple six element of the tournament meant that it featured three six-hole competitions for 18 holes of golf. The separate competitions included six holes each of “Best Ball,” “Scramble,” and “Chapman.”
Tournament director, Bill Ables, explained that “Best Ball” is straight golf with the best score of a team member qualifying. “Scramble” involves the two team members hitting off the same tee and choosing the best shot and continuing each shot over the six holes in the same fashion. Ables said “Chapman” is considered the most difficult element, with the players each hitting a shot, then each hitting the other player’s ball. The best of those shots is selected for further play with the players alternately shooting toward the pin thereafter. Each team were given two “Mulligans,” or do-overs for the 18 holes.
Winners in each flight were determined by gross and net scores with Mike and Brian Rahn, who won the gross score in Flight 1, shooting a 71. Tyler and Mike Harshfield won the net score in the same flight with a 68.25 mark. Winners of the second flight gross score included Pat Lynn and Tristan Beck while the net winners were Cindi Parks and Chuck Haines. Scores for Flight 2 were unavailable.
Golfer Patrick Lynn said he was enjoying the tournament and was participating for the fourth time.
“I’m sure we’re not anywhere near the lead, but we’re playing OK,” he said. “It’s cold, then a little warmer. As long as it doesn’t rain, we’ll be OK.”
President of the course board, Jerry Hook, said things were going well for him.
“I’m living up to my handicap,” he said with a laugh. Asked if the weather was affecting his play, he laughed again and said,” Not the way I play; it doesn’t bother me much. It’s probably affecting the good players!”
The tournament is at least holding its own. The 14 teams that participated were the same amount as last year’s tournament, according to Ables.
“We’d like to have 25 teams, but hey, we can go 14 teams,” he said. Remarking on the weather, he said, “Golfers like to play in any kind of weather. We sure sold a lot of coffee and hot chocolate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.