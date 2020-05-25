While washing my groceries, I started looking for the Country of Origin information on the labels. I cannot count on knowing the BAR Code numbers anymore because some codes show the manufacturer, not the country where it came from and some have the newer codes that I cannot read.
So with further research, I found out that COOL labels (Country Of Origin Labeling) have been required on most foods since 2017. Sure enough, there were many foods that have the country of origin stamped somewhere on the package, supposedly in a certain place, but the information seems to be obscure in some cases. And for the past two years, there’s been little enforcement to ensure that the labeling is truthful, according to an April 2020 report by the non-profit American food advocacy group The Counter.https://thecounter.org/grass-fed-beef-labeling-fraud-country-origin/
Muscle meats are the most complicated. It depends whether an animal was born and raised in a country, or if part of the raising happened in more than one country, or if after slaughter, there is more than one country involved in the processing of the animal. The combination of possibilities are myriad.
But the information is stated on the label...you might have to ask the butcher exactly where the animal was born and processed. Sometimes an animal can be born and raised in a country and only slaughtered in the United States. The butcher should know. I did test the butcher at one local store and got the whole story.
Also, if you have a smart phone, which I do not, your phone should be able to read bar codes. Vegetables have easier to read COOL labels. The Covid 19 virus has resulted in some temporary exclusions due to the disruption in distributions, but most food is now required to have that information on their label. This is a big plus for the consumer. The processor has the legal obligation to know and state where their meat came from.
I have always wanted to know if my food came from China or was manufactured In China. I try to support United States businesses, and I know our food laws are more stringent than practiced in some other countries.
My point is the consumer is gaining little by little because there are enough people who demand good labeling laws when there is a vote. Clear, truthful laws for our food supply is imperative to our health. We should always have a choice for what we buy.
I was amused to see that the plant-based manufactured beef industry is gearing up for the predicted meat shortage due to the plant closures throughout the country. Taste will have an impact on that idea. The more we ask about our food, including what is in it, and where it came from, the better we will be served.
Easy Meat Loaf
1 1/2 lbs of lean ground beef...preferably grass fed
1 lb of lean ground pork...preferably grass fed
2 eggs
½ cup dried breadcrumbs.
12oz. of homemade salsa or mild or medium salsa
Glaze with 1/2 cup catsup, a teaspoon of dry mustard, and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar or sugar of better choice.
Heat oven to 375 degrees
In a large bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients by hand until well blended. Place into a loaf pan. Mix the glaze over warm heat until blended. Spoon over the meat loaf and cook at 375 degrees for about one hour or until done and well browned on top.
