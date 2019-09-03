Hurricane Creek Grange #608 will once again be manning the snack booth at the fairgrounds during Mule Days. The grange has operated the snack booth during Mule Days for over a decade. The Mule Days snack booth is the Hurricane Creek Grange’s main fundraiser of the year and covers regular costs such as heat, lights, maintenance and insurance for the grange building that also serves many community functions. “Most all the Hurricane Creek Grange’s other fundraisers are geared to giving back to the community in the form of scholarships, 4-H support, Eagle Cap Extreme dog sled races, Dogs for Better Lives, senior meals and other community non-profit organizations,” said grange member Barbara McCormack. “Lots of the grange friends from other granges, Rotarians and individuals pitch in to cover all of the shifts starting with breakfast at 6 am and going until we run out of customers in the evening.”
“This year, the Hurricane Creek Grange members have baked more than 40 (forty!!) homemade pies to serve for the communities enjoyment,” said McCormack. “We hope to see everyone there!”
