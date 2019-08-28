I waved as a yellow helicopter flew by as I stood on a rocky crag, high above the Minam River drainage, eight miles into the Eagle Cap Wilderness. A massive smoke column rose from a mile away. Adam Wing, Incident Commander on the Granite Gulch Fire was aboard the helicopter, making his daily reconnaissance flight. The Forest Service had decided to let this lightning-caused fire burn, at least within certain boundaries. I had talked to Adam ten minutes earlier on my cell phone, when he was still on the ground. The world has changed since I first back-packed into the Wallowas in 1958. In another situation, I might be annoyed by a helicopter in Wilderness, but in this case, it made me feel connected. Adam’s father, Mark Wing was one of my first college room-mates, at Oregon State. Adam’s mother Judy, was public information officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
The shape of a flame on an interactive map is how I first found out about Granite Gulch Fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. I have a fascination with wildfires, and periodically check Inciweb the U.S. Government information system for fires. Here was a fire in some of my favorite country. I had to look into it, as I am planning an exhibit about wildfires and landscape change in the Blue and Wallowa Mountains. I was pleased to find out that not only was the fire not being suppressed, but the area was still open to public access.
“You are starting out kind of late, aren’t you?” Those were the words of another hiker, as I loaded and re-loaded my pack at Two Pan, the trailhead on the Lostine River. It was 5:30 P.M. A more organized person would have been on the trail hours earlier, but for me it seemed normal. Last year I hiked into McCully Basin, and got there long after dark. Two Pan is where the Marshall family got on the trail in 1958 to hike into Mirror Lake. There was one other party in the entire Lakes Basin. Driving up the Lostine River, I remembered the Lapover Pack station. I did not remember the woods being so thick with trees. The Lostine is a sitting duck for the wrong kind of fire- the kind that burns wall to wall.
Hiking up Copper Creek Trail, I reflected on the last time I passed through that bit of country. It was 1968. Fishing was first and foremost on my mind, and a camera came second. I spent the summers of 1968 and 1969 working for the Wiggins family at Wallowa Lake Lodge where I was boat dock attendant. On my one day off a week, I would run into the high lakes, catch my limit of thirty brook trout and be back out in time for staff dinner. I don’t run anymore, but I can still walk.
I grew up with a passion for wild country. My father, David B. Marshall was a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist. We lived at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for five years in the nineteen- fifties. Yes, that Malheur- where the Bundy Bunch brazenly took over the refuge. Amongst other things, Dad instilled in me a deep understanding that Smokey the Bear had it all wrong about fire. In graduate school in the nineteen seventies at the University of Idaho, where I got my Master of Science degree in Wildlife Resources, my professors doubled down on what my father had said. Fire was good for the land and wildlife. Since then, my understanding of fire has changed. I would now say that fire can be good or it can be bad. It is like water — when it is sprinkled across the land it is good, when it comes as a flood, leaving the landscape black for miles it is an ecological and human disaster. Ironically, by trying so hard to avoid fire, we have set ourselves up for getting the worst end of it.
Wildfire is something to be taken seriously. Like grizzly bears, storms, and avalanches it can kill. Before I went in to the mountains, I went over maps and satellite photos with Adam, at the U.S. Forest Service fire warehouse in Enterprise. A towering man with a touch of gray in his beard, and a soft voice, Adam was forthcoming about fuels, weather, and fire behavior. I knew what Adam was talking about, as two years ago I went through wildland fire-fighter training and obtained a red card. When I got up to the fire area, I would change into my yellow shirt and green pants, the fire-retardant uniform of wildland fire-fighters. The usual approach of the U.S. Forest Service is to keep the public well away from any fire, for safety reasons. I have long been frustrated getting close enough to fires to actually see flames. This time around, safety would be up to me.
I stood on the divide between the Lostine River and the Minam for a long time before deciding to go down into the fire area. I had watched trees torch in the meadows below, at the head of Granite Gulch. Elk made a brief appearance in the meadow, before withdrawing, on spotting me. Adam had said the fire was constrained by rocks and green meadows, but I wanted to be sure. The fire had made some pretty good runs in patches of timber, and I did not want to be there when that was happening. Finally, I started down into the Minam, staying in the green meadows or the black; areas already burned. I did not get very far down the trail into the burned timber, before I decided to turn around. There was no chance of being burned, but there was a good chance of being pinned by a falling tree — left there until I went missing, and somebody came looking for me.
I walked in ash up to my ankles in what had been trees swept away by an avalanche decades ago, and deposited in the meadows. The fire had done what it is supposed to do, cleaning up the forest, killing trees, and creating new openings, but also leaving patches of intact trees. This part of the Eagle Cap Wilderness had probably not seen fire in a hundred years. During that time, the forest had gotten thicker, and more continuous. Habitat for elk and other species that find their best forage in open areas had declined. A year from now the gray and black scenes I photographed, would be sprinkled with green. Black-backed woodpeckers would be digging fat grubs out of dead trees. In five years, the burn would be bursting with flowers, and shrubs. I made sure that the GPS on my camera was turned on to record the coordinates, as I will be returning some-day to re-take those scenes. Next time, I will also bring my fly rod. It is hard to look at a brook trout in the creek, knowing that I could nab it for breakfast.
