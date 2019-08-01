USFS Firefighters keep tabs on the Eagle Cap Wilderness blaze. Lightning sparked a fire at about 7500' elevation on steep rocky slopes of Granite Creek in upper Minam River Canyon late last week. The fire, which is 2 miles west of Granite Mountain, was initially reported on Tuesday. USFS Helitack crews estimated it at about 20 acres in size with spotting starting several small related blazes. "It's a fire that burning with low intensity and doing nothing but good," said helitack crew leader Shane Dillavou.
Aerial inspection by The Chieftain on Thursday morning (August 1) indicated that the fire may have spread slightly from its earlier size, with several additional spot fires burning. (Photos) Smoke appeared to be moving down the Minam River Canyon. On Wednesday, a Wallowa County 911 caller reported a fire "near Maxwell Lake" that proved to be smoke from the Granite Gulch fire. Smoke from this fire may be visible from Lostine and Wallowa, and can also be seen from La Grande and Baker City.
"We will be watching this one closely. The fire is in the middle of the Wilderness and playing a natural role in reducing fuels,"said Nathan Goodrich, District Fire Management Officer with the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
This is an area of the Wilderness where the National Forest has a track record of successful fire management. Officials expect to manage the fire for multiple objectives that include keeping the fire in the Wilderness and allowing it to play a natural role in the ecosystem. Firefighters will take appropriate suppression actions, as necessary, to meet these objectives.
