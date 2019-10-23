ENTERPRISE, Ore. (Oct. 17, 2019) – Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) offers the popular “GrantReady” workshop series, providing a supportive learning environment for volunteers, board, and staff members of nonprofit organizations to acquire the tools and skills needed to help them become more competitive for grant funding, and better prepared to operate and evaluate their programs and projects. The series is available Thursdays Nov. 7, 14, 21 and Dec. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wallowa Resources, 401 NE 1st St., in Enterprise.
GrantReady consists of four training sessions that cover:
Organizational and project budgeting
Components of a grant proposal
Funding plan
Evaluation methods
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)
Board relations
Foundation site visits
Grant reporting
Lunch will be provided. The cost for the four-part series is $100 for the first participant from each nonprofit, and $50 for each additional participant. A limited number of scholarships are available; contact Lisa Dawson at 541-426-3598 if interested. Register at https://bit.ly/2VsNVWw.
“Participants will also meet staff from several foundations who will provide insights about funders and what they are looking for in a grant proposal,” says NEOEDD Executive Director Lisa Dawson.
This program is available thanks to grants from Meyer Memorial Trust and Pacific Power Foundation.
