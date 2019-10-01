With 389 items to choose from, the annual, 2019 4-H radio auction, Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, has something for everyone. Need hay? Want to “adopt” a four-foot-tall giraffe? Do you yearn for a fresh, home-made apple pie? The 4-H auction has it all. Featured items, said event organizer Eileen Williams, include a Camp Chef XT pellet grill valued at $549, and Robert Dawson horse prints, donated by Uptown Art. Last year the auction raised about $12,000. “The funds help 4-H’ers pay for travel to events,” Williams said.
To bid on items in the auction, you’ll need a bidder number, available by calling 541-426-3144 starting Monday, October 7th. You’ll also need the list of items, with their numbers. To bid on Saturday morning the 12th, call 5641-426-3144. To see the items, and the bids in real time, go to http://wc4h.eoni.com “It's almost like bidding on eBay,” Williams said. “Sometimes people try to place a higher bid just before the item closes. It can be really fun and suspenseful.”
