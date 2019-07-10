Oregon Sen. Bill Hansell is earning his paycheck. The Dist. 29 senator has been hard at work getting a “one-stop” community health center ramrodded through the state legislature and to the governor’s desk. The “one-stop” moniker aptly describes how the projected center that would offer all-around services, including mental health, substance abuse, veterans services and public health services as well.
Hansell said that the project funding came through the auspices of the legislature’s Capital Construction Committee, which is a sub-committee of the Joint Ways and Means Committee. He added that the project has been in the making for several years. The senator was working with Dist. 58 representative, Greg Barreto on a health clinic project at the request of his Elgin constituents when he was also contacted by people in the city of Enterprise with a similar request.
Hansell told the Enterprise constituents that he would start on their project after funding was secured for the Elgin project.
“They understood and waited,” Hansell said. “We made it one of of our top priorities and began to work the process.”
While there was virtually no legislative opposition to the project, Hansell said the major roadblock to getting funding approved for the center was simply the amount of requested projects versus the limited amount of funds available.
“They’re (the Capital Construction Committee) looking for things like community involvement — ‘Do you have skin in the game, what will be accomplished by it?’” Hansell said. He added that other considerations included project location and community benefits. He also said that that the committee is very similar to a grant board and rigorously examines applications. Wallowa County’s passed with flying colors.
“It was a real team effort,” Hansell said. “My hat is off to the Wallowa community and the different folks working on the boards, the local fundraising that was done and the commitment of the community to this project was just outstanding. They raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to match the state funds.”
The senator noted that the committee saw the need was there, and that he and Barreto promoted the idea as a pilot project showing what a small community can do when they work together and come to the state to have it help fulfill its dream.
According to Hansell, state senator of Dist. 17, Dr. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a Democrat, was instrumental in helping get funding for the project. She even visited Wallowa County with the senator to familiarize herself with the project and meet its key players. At the time, neither senator realized that Sen. Hayward would later be appointed as co-chair of the Ways and Means Committee.
“She saw the project, and understood how helpful it would be and important it was and she was an early supporter of it,” Hansell said. Hayward originally offered to co-sponsor the project but had to retract after being appointed the committee co-chair.
“She didn’t feel it was right for her to be a co-sponsor of legislation she would be trying to get funding for,” Hansell said. “I appreciated her integrity on this.”
“It was a great idea for a community project, and we were successful in getting it done,” Hansell said. “There was great leadership locally, and they just helped me to help them. We were a team from start to finish, and it was an honor for me to be part of it.”
