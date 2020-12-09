ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County businesses that have been severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic — whether they have been forced to close or seen a large portion of their income axed by virus-related executive orders — now have an opportunity to obtain funding, an opportunity that expires at 5 p.m. Dec. 21.
The state has allocated to Wallowa County $563,232 of the funds it obtained from the federal government in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county commissioners then developed a criteria for businesses to apply for a grant. The state approved the grant application process Tuesday, Dec. 1 and the commissioners formally acknowledged receipt of the funds at their regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The amount of effort a business needs to make to show its eligibility is minimal, as Commissioner Susan Roberts said the commissioners wanted to make it as simple as possible for hurting businesses to apply.
“It’s a one-page form,” Roberts told the Chieftain on Wednesday, Dec. 2. “Basically, we just followed the state’s rule on how we went about extending that money. All I asked for is a bare minimum of what the state required them to provide.”
“Just to be clear, we were given parameters by the state,” Commissioner Todd Nash said Wednesday. “We didn’t just make our own.”
To be eligible, a business that has its main business operations in Wallowa County, is registered with the Secretary of State’s Office (if required) and is a for-profit or a 501©(3) only has to show one of two facts: either that it was forced to close due to executive orders 20-12 or 20-65 — which were signed by Gov. Kate Brown early in the pandemic — or that, between March 1 and Nov. 30, pandemic-related regulations led to a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more when compared to the same time period in 2019.
Fitness centers have been among some of the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic, with Motivations Fitness Center LLC, and Vault Health and Fitness, both in Enterprise, forced to close for multiple weeks at the beginning due to the executive order, and recently just reopening Thursday morning after the two-week freeze.
Motivations Owner and Manager Randy Mammenga, who is in the process of applying, said his gym was closed for at least 50 days early on.
“I guess I had faith that I’d be able to open eventually once all the panic and stuff was over with. I just kind of rode it out,” he said of the initial shutdown.
While health concerns have kept some clients away during the pandemic, Mammenga said others have continued to support the business, and even done so in an unconventional way.
“I had a few clients, like three or four, they wanted to know if they could borrow weights and things like that from the facility,” Mammenga said, noting that those clients wanted to continue their workouts from home, but still pay their membership to support the business. “That kind of thing definitely helped.”
Noelle Horvath, owner of Vault, is also finalizing application paperwork. She said she was shut down for two months by the initial executive order, has had a similar experience that has helped the business maintain.
“We’ve been doing well considering the small community we live in. COVID has hit us hard,” she said. “If it wasn’t for our members — we’ve had quite a few continue to pay membership even when we were shut down — I don’t know that we would be able to make it anywhere else.”
Operating costs would be what grant funds would be directed toward, Horvath said.
“What that would help us with is our expenses. Our expenses haven’t gone down, but the memberships have because of COVID,” she said. “Grant money would go to paying our lease.”
The grant would provide the same benefit for Mammenga.
“I would probably put it in the account to help me pay the rent and utilities and so forth, and get a little cushion built back up again,” he said. “This is the time of year utilities run quite a bit higher. I’ve seen my funds deplete substantially and wouldn’t go much longer.”
Cindy Ellis, who with husband Thomas Ellis, owns Heavenly’s Restaurant in Enterprise, said they are gathering paperwork to apply for a grant.
“We’re at least 30% down from last year,” she said. “We need it to keep afloat.”
She acknowledged that, like every year, winter is a challenge.
“Wintertime is hardest, but we have to keep going all year long,” she said. “It’s the time we have to use money we made in the summer to keep going all year long.”
Ellis said that’s typical for a tourist area such as Wallowa County.
“That’s how it is for everyone. It’s feast and famine,” she said. “It could’ve been worse, but this COVID thing needs to end.”
She said they took out one of the Small Business Administration loans earlier in the year, and that helped.
“It helped a little bit,” she said. “If we didn’t get it, I think we would’ve been hurting a lot worse.”
Another Enterprise business, the Red Rooster, simply closed its doors completely in March, not even opting for takeout only, co-owner Kim Moore said. She opted to stay home with her 83-year-old mother, who is in one of the demographics considered more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
But Moore hasn’t given up. Although she wasn’t initially aware of the CARES Act funds the county is distributing, she is in the process of applying for her share. But it’s the hope of a coronavirus vaccine she is really counting on.
“I hope to reopen in the spring when we’ll have the vaccine so I can protect my mom,” she said.
La Laguna Family Mexican Restaurant, which has outlets in Enterprise and Joseph, has been able to keep going — when allowed by the state. Owners Jose Lopez and Angelica Zurita also own the Rusty Spur Saloon in Joseph.
Zurita said they have applied for the money the county is distributing.
“That’s the only way I can keep all my employees employed is if I can do that,” she said. “They were on unemployment for the two-week freeze. We closed for one week, but we’re now open. We got all our full-time employees back to work.”
Zurita said they employ five at each of the two La Lagunas and six at the Rusty Spur.
Although winter is the slow time, she expects they’ll get by — as long as there aren’t any prolonged closures like the three months at the beginning of the pandemic.
“That took a toll,” she said. “Summer was good, but that’s not going to last forever.”
During warmer weather, La Laguna has outdoor seating, which few people want to use these days. They are, however, able to seat some indoors, keeping every other table vacant and requiring face masks for customers when not eating.
But even more than the promised aid money, Zurita said she and her husband find living and doing business in Wallowa County the real blessing.
“I think this community sticks together and that really helps,” she said. “This county is amazing. I have lived in other counties, but moving here has been such a blessing. … I’m sure we’ll be fine. It’s because of living in a community like this we’ll get through this.”
Mammenga also spoke highly of the clients who had stayed on board this year in spite of closures and restrictions.
“I’m just very appreciative of the dedicated clientele I have that stand by me and ride it out with me,” he said.
Horvath shared similar sentiments.
“Mostly I really want to thank our community,” she said. “(The community has) been spectacular. I couldn’t think of a better community to experience this with.”
Each of the 36 counties in Oregon received a base payout of $500,000 from the state through the CARES Act, Roberts said. The remainder of the $55 million set out to help businesses was allocated based on a county’s population.
How the county commissioners will divvy up the funds won’t be determined until all the applications are turned in, Roberts said. That is also the case, she said, for what the grant amounts could be and for how they would determine if a business’ application should be approved or not.
“We are in discussion determining how we are going to figure that out once we get the applications in. We are not there yet on that part,” she said. “I don’t know that we will let anybody know what we are determining. I think that might cause more angst than it’s worth.
“What we will do is review those forms that come in, have a discussion on how we put that money out and how to distribute it.”
She added that it is crucial for businesses to meet the deadline.
“We want to have time to review those. That’s why it’s due on the 21st at 5 (p.m.) so we have given ourselves enough time.”
Funds would likely start being distributed during the first full week of 2021.
“Once we have made that determination, the checks would probably go out by the 6th of January,” she said.
Applications can be turned in to Roberts at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise, or to the third floor of the Wallowa County Courthouse, also in Enterprise, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.