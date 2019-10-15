It’s been 24 years since the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation sponsored its first Healthy Futures Dinner Auction to raise money to improve local health care, including raising over $19,000 for a new house for visiting medical residents, and over $150,000 for a new Ultrasound System. This year, proceeds will go towards a new 4X4 emergent transfer ambulance, at a cost of $300,000, to replace an aging ambulance that is not safe for performing transfers out of our mountainous community during inclement weather.
Tim Peck, EMS Director for the district said, “If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that life-threatening emergencies cannot wait for weather to clear. Especially, when air ambulance resources cannot fly into Wallowa County, having a properly configured four-wheel drive ambulance is essential for getting our patients to the right place in the least amount of time over icy, snowbound roads. This project ‘checks all the boxes’ for four-wheel drive capability, critical care equipment and reliability.”
The new ambulance will be built on a one-ton (Ford F450) chassis, and will be equipped with its own generator, life-saving and new medical technology as well as equipment for neonatal transport. The 4x4 ambulance is needed not only for emergency transport of patients to Lewiston or Walla Walla when Life Fight can’t get into the air, but also to reach patients in remote areas of Wallowa County when weather turns bad. “It will be a very welcome and useful addition to our ability to provide quality emergency care here,” Peck said.
Peck said that the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation is pursuing additional grants to complete funding for the vehicle. “Substantial community support from an event like this auction is a big help in showing foundations that there is a lot of need and desire for an ambulance that can save lives at times when weather is bad,” he said.
The auction will take place Saturday, November 9, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. The event features an elegant, three course, sit-down dinner, prepared by Backyard Gardens and served by the Enterprise High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students. Dinner tickets are $60 per person, and offer your choice of prime rib, chicken or a vegetarian meal. Tickets are available through the Wallowa County Health Care Foundation, at 541.426.1913.
A multitude of silent auction items, many made by hospital and EMS employees or donated by local business owners, will be on display during the Social Hour that starts at 5:00 pm.
After dinner, 20 Live Auction items will be up for a live auction. Auction items include a half day guided kokanee fishing trip for 2 on Wallowa Lake (6 Ranch Outfitters), A full day jet boat trip for 2, with lunch (Beamers Hells Canyon Tours and Perry and Associates), 2 night romantic getaway for 2 including meals and massages at the famous Minam Lodge (Minam Lodge and Community Bank), Olaf Pottery mugs and bowls (Olaf pottery), Heirloom furniture pieces from Dr. Boyd, Hand-blown glass vase (Moonshine Glass), Bronze pine cone (Valley Bronze) an England, Made in the USA Recliner (Carpet One), a handmade flannel baby quilt (Shirley Snook) and a pair of vintage 1972 Schwinn bicycles.
A Paddle Raise will allow those who didn’t end up as winning bidders to still show their support with cash donations.
“It’s an energetic fun evening with something for everyone,” said Foundation director Brooke Pace. “We really appreciate the incredible level of support we receive from everyone who donates items and attends the event.”
Tickets typically sell out the week before the event. Those attending use the opportunity to get gussied up in their finest threads. “The dress code has been coined ‘Wallowa County formal,’ ” Pace said.
If you are not able to attend the event but are still interested in supporting the cause, you can mail a donation check to P.O. Box 53, Enterprise, OR 97828.
For questions or more information, contact the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation at 541.426.1913.
