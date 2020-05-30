NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, PENDLETON-- Heavy rain and thunderstorms warning. As of 1:46 p.m. the National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. For Wallowa and most of Union counties, the warning is for "scattered severe storms possible." There is a flood advisory for the Wallowa Mountains. Numerous severe storms are possible in areas from Walla Walla and Pendleton west to Bend, Redmond and Madras. The warning extends north into Washington state. As of 2 p.m. weather radar showed a line of storms and heavy precipitation moving northeastward eastward from Grant and wheeler counties toward Heppner, Boardman, and Hermiston.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible in Wallowa County later today
- By Ellen Morris Bishop Wallowa County Chieftain
