It's the weekend after Labor day, and we all know what that means-- Mule Days! It's a time when the most mis-understood and most highly vaunted equines will have their day. Mules are a state of the West, wallow County, and
This year’s Hells Canyon Mule Show will feature three full days of events with mules as the star attraction.
On Friday, September 6th, gates open at 9 a.m. You can watch teams and individual mules pull wagons, coaches, and other vehicles. There are mule driving races, and even mule log-pulling contests. If you've brought a mule, or just want to learn more about them, visit Dennis Brennen's mule clinic, which also starts at 9 a.m. in the warm-up arena.
Friday afternoon, you can get your kicks by watching the Mule Show, the long-eared version of a horse show, which includes trail classes in the warm-up arena and the timed trail class in the main arena followed by the progressive mule race and team roping. Yep. Team roping on mules. Sounds like fun.
The Max Walker Memorial Cowboy Poetry Gathering will be 6 p.m. Friday evening in the indoor arena. Enjoy cowboy yarns and experience traditional country music from a great line-up of poets and musicians. Admission is free, but there's a suggested $5 donation. Proceeds will go to the Max Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund. Early arrival is advised.
If you want to see cute-as-a button mules, on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. there the Mule Foals of 2019 class in the mule show. That's followed by yearlings, and eventually, the grand champion mule is named.
Saturday 10 a.m. is the nonmotorized parade with this year’s Grand Marshal Julie Kooch leading the precession of riders, teams, pack-strings, local horse clubs and former grand marshals.
Before the Grand Entry on Saturday, the Kids Stick Mule and Boot Scramble Races are scheduled. These two events are for children 4-9who are spectators. During the Saturday afternoon show there will also be a contest for the oldest spectator and the spectator who has traveled the most miles to attend the show.
There are a whole lot of events that are unique to Mule Days. Saturday afternoon there's obstacle driving., the jump-off challenge, and redneck golf. You can also watch mules barrel-race.
By the time all the mule festivities are done on Saturday, you'll be hungry. You're in luck because there's a sumptuous Pit BarBQue dinner at the fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the dinner.
Saturday night, there's a not-to-be-missed concert by one of country music's fastest rising stars, Kristyn Harris. She plays at the OK Theater in Enterprise starting at 7 p.m/
The Dutch Oven Cook-Off is 9 a.m. Sunday. Entry details are on the Mule Days website. Spectators are invited to visit team members and learn about traditional pioneer cooking. There will be a People’s Choice category and a vote on the best dish in each category.
The mule days souvenir admission button is valid for return privileges all three days. Daily admission rates are also available.
Info: hellscanyonmuledays.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Times may vary for class events
9 a.m. –– Gates Open; Mule Show Driving Events: Singles Teams and Youth Classes; Exhibitors, Vendors and Western Gear on The Green, Quonset Building and Exhibitors Barn
Noon –– Log Pull, Mule Races and More
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. –– Trail Class on the track in front of grandstands
2-4 p.m. –– Timed Trail Class in Main Arena
6 p.m. –– Max Walker Memorial Scholarship Cowboy Poetry Gathering Indoor Arena
SATURDAY , SEPT. 8
Times may vary for Class Events
8 a.m. –– Gates Open, Mule Show Halter and Showmanship Classes; Exhibitors, Vendors and Western Gear on The Green, Quonset Building and Exhibitors Barn
9 a.m. –– Dennis Brennen Mule Clinic in the warm-up arena
11 a.m. –– Nonmotorized Parade through Downtown Enterprise
12:45 p.m. –– Spectator Kids Events Stick Mule Race and Boot Scramble
1 p.m. –– Grand Entry and Mule Show in Main Arena featuring Fast Ass Express, Speed Ball, Rescue Race, Red Neck Golf, Jump-Off Challenge, Pole Bending, Flap Jack Race and more. 5:30 p.m. –– Pit Barbecue Dinner on The Green
6 p.m. –– Private Treaty Mule Sale at Indoor Arena
7 p.m. –– Kristyn Harris Concert OK Theatre
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
Times may vary for Class Events
7:30 a.m. –– Cowboy Church on the Outdoor Stage
8:30 a.m. –– Gates Open; Mule Show English and Western Pleasure, Ranch and Western Riding, Barrel Racing, Jousting, Team Penning and more.
9 a.m. –– Exhibitors, Vendors and Western Gear on The Green, Quonset Building and Exhibitors Barn; Dutch Oven Cook-Off begins
10 a.m. –– Dennis Brennen Mule Clinic in the Warm-up Arena
3 p.m. –– Show Awards Presentation
