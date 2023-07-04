A nature hike on Starvation Ridge this Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon will kick off the programs for “Chronicles of Change,” an upcoming exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.

“Chronicles of Change” will provide a community exploration through art, science, and storytelling, of how Wallowa County and Northeast Oregon communities and landscapes are changing, from climate’s influence, to human and wild populations, to scenery, landscape and health — and what those changes mean to us. The exhibit, running from Oct. 8 to Nov. 16, will include paintings, photographs, ceramics and other art forms, including written essays, stories, and poetry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.