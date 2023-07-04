A margartifera mussel(Margaritifera margaritifera) in Swamp Creek. These endangered native mollusks may live as long as 125 years or more. Collecting and removing them from creeks is now prohibited except by special permit.
Ellen Morris Bishop/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
Dr. David Mildrexler stands next to a large, burned snag on Starvation Ridge. Fires will be one discussion topic on the Saturday, July 8 hike.
Ellen Morris Bishop/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
A nature hike on Starvation Ridge this Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon will kick off the programs for “Chronicles of Change,” an upcoming exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
“Chronicles of Change” will provide a community exploration through art, science, and storytelling, of how Wallowa County and Northeast Oregon communities and landscapes are changing, from climate’s influence, to human and wild populations, to scenery, landscape and health — and what those changes mean to us. The exhibit, running from Oct. 8 to Nov. 16, will include paintings, photographs, ceramics and other art forms, including written essays, stories, and poetry.
The Starvation Ridge hike will be led by Wallowology’s David Mildrexler and Ellen Bishop, who is curator for the “Chronicles of Change” exhibit. The leisurely walk will explore the present, past and future of this landscape, including wildlife, birds, fire, changes in ecosystems, resources used by Indigenous people, settlers, and modern inhabitants and other subjects.
An optional walk along Swamp Creek will also be offered.
The excursions are intended to provide inspiration for art and/or written for the “Chronicles of Change” exhibit, but all are welcome.
Hikers should meet at Wallowology, 508 N. Main St. in Joseph at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8.
