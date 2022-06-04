ENTERPRISE — Listening to Sarah Peterson for a few minutes it becomes clear she is passionate about rural health care. Her devotion to her patients runs deep.
“The biggest thing I want to be able to do is give my patients the time and care they deserve,” she said.
Peterson believes in treating the patient as a whole. From focusing on preventative medicine — the disease processes to end-of-life care — birth to death, for all ages.
“I take on the responsibility of caring for my patients. It doesn’t end at 5 o’clock,” she said, “it’s 24/7. Being able to be there after hours for patients’ minor care needs is beneficial for my patients, and frees up a very busy ER in the county.”
Hillock Family Medicine opened June 6, 2022, and is accepting new patients. The office is located at 107 N. River St., next to Sugar Time Bakery. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday by appointment. Peterson is also doing TeleHealth appointments.
Peterson said when it became time to do her clinical experience, she visited Wallowa County and “just fell in love with it (Wallowa County).”
“It’s the people,” she said. “They’re down-to-earth, hard working and it’s a friendly community.”
She settled on Olive Branch Medical to do her clinical with Theresa Russel because they shared the same vision — a family provider for all needs of the patient.
She wants to provide an open door, family-friendly environment “while providing my patients with great health care.”
Peterson graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. She was a critical care nurse at Tri-State Memorial Hospital doing the pain clinic, gastroenterology and wound care.
Then, “I decided I could do more and give more,” she said. It was at that time she decided to pursue a doctor of nursing science at Idaho State University in Pocatello. She is also a certified family nurse practitioner.
Originally from Southern Idaho, her goal was always to be a rural nurse practitioner.
“Being able to work in a rural area and give care to people and treat people like I saw people treat my grandfather, and care for people throughout their life,” she said is what she wanted to do.
Her practice offers primary care and medical aesthetics for both cosmetic and medical purposes. Medical aesthetics would cover using Botox to treat varicose veins, or migraine headaches, to name a few. Cosmetic Botox could be wrinkle treatment and wrinkle prevention.
“I have a passion for dermatology. It’s really exciting. It’s something I can offer to the community,” she said.
The goal, is to offer the community a comfortable, beautiful and relaxing environment for primary care and other needs they have. Peterson encourages people to not only schedule their wellness exams, but an annual skin cancer check, too.
“It’s also very important,” she said.
Peterson is immersing herself in the life of Wallowa County getting to know the community. She has joined the Elks and plans to make Wallowa County her “forever home.”
“Andrew Hillock and I want to raise our daughter here. I want to build a practice that cares for individuals or entire family units and is people’s forever provider,” she said. “Patients who come here will be so happy they won’t want to leave. I want to provide hometown health care that seems to be diminishing anymore. I want to be able to leave a legacy for my daughter, if she so chooses to follow in my shoes.”
Peterson is credentialed to accept insurance from Medicare Part B, Moda and Pacific Source Commercial and is currently working toward credentialing with other companies. To schedule an appointment, call 541-263-1225.
